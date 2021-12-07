Iran, Ukraine call for broadening bilateral trade ties

Chairman of Iran-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, Andrei Vladimirovich Bohdants held a meeting with the Vice President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Ali Nikzad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the development of trade and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Ukraine.

Andrei Vladimirovich Bohdants in the meeting called for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and said that the Ukrainian parliament welcomes broadening bilateral ties with the Islamic Parliament of Iran (Majlis) and is interested in continuing the dialogue between the representatives of the two countries in parliamentary friendship groups to facilitate cooperation.

Chairman of Iran-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group in the meeting, confirmed the Vice President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran's remarks on the low level of trade and economic relations between Iran and Ukraine, expressed hope that this shortcoming would be resolved through dialogue between political, parliamentary and private sector representatives.

Parliaments of the two countries have a great capacity to develop ties between the two countries, and parliamentary cooperation is Ukraine's priorities for expanding bilateral ties, said The Vice President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Ali Nikzad for his part in the meeting.

The Parliaments of the both countries can pave the way for developing cooperations in all sectors, Nikzad added.

Referring to the volume of trade between the two countries, he said that the volume of trade and economic relations between Iran and Ukraine is not commensurate with the existing capacities, and it is necessary for the two sides to improve the level of trade ties between the two countries.

6125**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish