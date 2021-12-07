Setting up national network of high priority: Iran speaker

Speaking in Tuesday session of the Parliament, Qalibaf warned that lack of a national internet network is a main problem of the country, urging the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eisa Zarepour to complete the project.



He noted that creation of an electronic government is the basis of upgrading administrative development, adding that national information network can help authorities to fight corruption, pursue clarification, and create economic and social justice nationwide.

Qalibaf named establishment of infrastructure of the NIN as the most important project of the Islamic country, saying that young specialized workforce should be prepared for job opportunities in order to avoid loss of such manpower.



Criticizing the situation of digital economy in Iran, he said that the country has been successful in this field less than five percent, so the trend is not acceptable and small Internet-based businesses should be promoted and supported.



The top lawmaker ruled out propaganda campaign against Parliament's plan of Cyberspace Users Rights Protection and Regulation of Key Online Services, underlining that the legislators will not pursue blocking some internet platforms, but they want to support small businesses.



He pointed to cooperation and coordination between the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi and the Parliament, calling for implementation of the incomplete project of national internet network as soon as possible.

1424

