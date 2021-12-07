Student Day; day of justice-seeking, anti-authoritarianism

This name has its roots in commemorating anniversary of killing three Iranian students of the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953, when they were martyred by military forces of the Shah's regime.



The three students organized protest against resumption of political relations between Iran and Britain as well as the official visit by Richard Nixon, the then vice president of the United States, around four months after the 1953 Iranian coup d'état to overthrow the democratically-elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosadegh in order to reinvigorate monarchical rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Mostafa Bozorgnia, Ahmad Ghandchi, and Azar Shariat Razavi are the three martyred students, who lost their lives when they stood against tyranny.



Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described the University Student Day as a student movement, which is anti-authoritarianism, anti-domination, anti-dictatorship, and pro-justice.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived at Sharif University in downtown Tehran in order to address the Iranian students in the important Student Day, which has been commemorated for several decades.

