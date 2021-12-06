Naturalizing ties with Zionist regime weakened certain states: Official

Mohammad Hossein Akhtari who was speaking at the 1st session of Islamic Revolution Commission to Support the Palestinian Nation in the presence of the main members of that committee, welcomed the audience and said that the responsibilities defined for this commission in Iranian laws, as well as member institutes and ministries are outlined here and turned into proposals and work plans for relative actions.

“One of the issues emphasized by Supreme Leader (of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) is religiously banning the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, which equals a criminal act and a treacherous act against the world Muslims, and the Islamic Republic of Iran officials always emphasize the point,” he added.

Akhtari also referred to the Gaza people’s brave resistance a couple of years ago, which sent to the Zionists to their barracks and strongholds for ten whole days amid heavy missile attacks by the Palestinian resistance.

1424**2050

