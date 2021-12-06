FM: Iranians should feel agreement’s positive results

Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram account that Iran is after achieving a good and serious agreement, that needs to be also quite comprehensive so that the (Iranian) people will feel the effects of its results.

What the Iranian delegation has presented in the form of a written text is quite in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and there is no point beyond the JCPOA commitments and demands in that text, he said.

I clearly announce to Mr. Josep Borrell that what is rumored on 90 percent enrichment by Iran are sheer lies, Amirabdollahian pointed out.

It is expected that in continuation of the negotiations the other side, too, will present clear proposals and responses, inclusive of termination of the sanctions, and end the blame-game. In that case a good agreement is well at hand. We will keep pursuing the Vienna negotiations path in the framework of logic and mutual understanding, concluded Amirabdollahian.

