Pres. Raisi: Iran welcomes development of ties with UAE

Speaking in a meeting with the National Security Advisor of the UAE Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, President Raisi referred to the history of friendly relations between the two states and said that good relations with the countries of the region is among Iran’s priorities in its foreign policy in the new government, and this is the reason that we welcome the development of relations with the UAE.

The Iranian president added that there should be no obstacle in the relations between the two Muslim countries of Iran and the UAE, and these relations must not be influenced by outsiders.

He highlighted that the policy of the enemies of regional countries is to create fear among the neighbors, but this conspiracy will be thwarted with common wisdom and understanding.

The President described supporting the Muslim people of the region as the Islamic Republic's definite policy, and added that the Zionists in the region are pursuing their sinister goals and wherever they can find a foothold, they will turn it into a tool for expansionism; therefore, regional countries should be careful.

He emphasized the security of the countries of the region is intertwined and Iran supports the security of the Persian Gulf littoral states.

In this meeting, the UAE National Security Adviser said that "we are the children of this region and we have a common destiny, so the development of relations between the two countries is on our agenda".

Referring to his detailed talks with his Iranian counterpart, he noted that these meetings will be a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

He stressed that they are ready to develop cooperation and hope that a new chapter of relations between the two countries will begin in the wake of the visit of President Raisi to the UAE.

During the meeting, the UAE National Security Adviser informed the President of the official invitation of the President of the UAE to visit the country.

