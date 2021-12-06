Cinema Vérité press confab held in Tehran

The director of the 15th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival, also known as the Cinema Vérité, Mohammad Hamidi Moqadam said this international cinematic event will be held both in an online format and attended by a limited number of guests and audience at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex.

Hamidi Moqadam made the remarks at the festival’s press conference in Tehran.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the major Iranian international festival for documentary films will be held with a limited number of guests and audience at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex.

He added that out of 440 national works 30 short, 28 mid-length, 23 full-length, 29 in Martyr Avini section, 8 out of competition, and 11 films with the theme of Coronavirus have been selected.

Commenting on the diversity of Iranian artists attending in the event, Hamidi Moqadam reiterated that 53 Iranian filmmakers from 26 provinces and 23 cities are participating in the event.

He said that 2,611 films from 73 countries have voiced their willingness to attend the festival and eventually 12 full-length, seven mid-length, 10 short documentaries were selected in the international section, adding that three full-length, 2 mid-length and two Iranian films will be added to this section of the festival.

Referring to the Iranian workshops which will be held on the sideline of the festival, he reiterated that several acclaimed Iranian masters including Ahmad Zabeti Jahroumi, Ahmad Alasti, Mohammad-Reza Abbasian, Saeed Faraji, Mahdi Azadi, Hamid Nahafi-Rad will attend in the Experience Transfer Workshops of the festival.

He added that 21 works out of 105 have been submitted to the pitching panel of the festival.

Hamidi Moqadam said three well-known Iranian documentary cinema figures including Orod Atarpour, Ebrahim Mokhtari, and Habibollah Valinejad will be commemorated in this edition of the festival.

He added that several international masters including David Charap, Helena Trestíková, Kirsten Johnson, Michelle Knoll, and Peter Hamilton will hold workshops in 15th edition of the Cinéma Vérité Festival in Iran.

