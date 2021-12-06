Iran insists on its rights under JCPOA

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks during a joint press conference in Tehran with his visiting Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

He said that the visit to Tehran by the Syrian foreign minister is happening while Iran is holding one of the biggest exhibitions in Syria and the Iran-Syria joint cooperation commission is due to convene in the near future.

Amirabdollahian noted that Iran condemns the unauthorized presence of foreign forces in Syria which he said would not benefit regional security, peace, and stability.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with some Western and Arab countries reconsidering their policies towards Syria and reopening their embassies in the country.

Referring to scattered attacks by the Zionist regime on Syria, Amirabdollahian noted that the “fake and terrorist regime of Israel” is the root cause of insecurity in West Asia.

Asked about Vienna talks between Iran and the G4+1, he said that Iran has engaged in the new round of talks with good faith and planning.

He noted that, in contacts with the foreign ministers of the UN Security Council and Josep Borrell, Iran has called for their commitment to lifting the sanctions on Tehran.

The foreign minister said that the three European countries have no serious plan or determination for the progress of talks and they were rather weighing the Iranian negotiating team.

Iran has insisted that Iran is as much concerned about their commitment to JCPOA as they are concerned about Iran’s nuclear activities.

He rejected claims about presenting maximum demands by the Iranian team, noting that Iran has presented two texts to be considered in the nuclear committee and the sanctions removal committee.

Amirabdollahian said that both texts presented by Iran are compatible with the 2015 nuclear deal and Iran wants nothing more than its rights under the accord.

He also rejected claims about Iran enriching uranium to the purity of 90 percent as media hype.

A temporary deal would not be a good deal for Iran, the foreign minister said, noting that any deal has to be comprehensive which guarantees the economic benefits and removal of sanctions for Iran.

