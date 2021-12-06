COVID-19 kills 77 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 77 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 130,277, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

3,356 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 559 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,930,502 patients out of a total of 6,137,821 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,232 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 58,193,586 Iranians have received the first dose and 48,349,504 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 1,397,543 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish