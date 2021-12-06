Iran: Sustainable security to be ensured by regional cooperation

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran with the visiting National Security Adviser of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed.

Cordial and friendly ties with neighbors, economic exchange, and investment are among Iranian foreign policy's top priorities, Shamkhani said in the meeting.

In his remarks, the top security official stressed the necessity of not being influenced by the extra-regional policies.

He went on to say that the Persian Gulf littoral states through cooperation can not only bring welfare and development for their nations but also play an important role in the world and regional economy.

Further, he described dialogue as a substitute for military approaches to solve the disputes.

Then, Shamkhani hoped that the visit of Emirati security advisor to Iran would lead to opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

For his part, Sheikh Tahnoun said that expansion of relations with Iran is among his country's priorities.

He further described Iran as a great powerful country with unique geopolitical situation.

In his remarks, the Emirati official said the two can foster cooperation in the areas of transit, energy, transportation, health, and investment.

He went on to say that formation of working groups will help develop cooperation, review grounds for relations, identify obstacles, and find ways to remove them.

After his meeting with Shamkhani, the Emirati security advisor is planned to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Tahnoun is in Iran on a day-long visit.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish