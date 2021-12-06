200-billion-dollar market awaits Iranian businesspersons

Statistics show that Iran has exported about 504 million dollars of goods to Russia during the past year and this was just 0.25 percent of the attractive market in that country, Iranian official newspaper "IRAN" reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the new Iranian government which took office in August has planned for over five billion dollars' worth of exports to Russia.

And, one of the reasons that the country has stared at the Russian market is the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) free agreement.

From 2015, the EAEU started work with five members to adopt economic policies on free trade agreements with other states.

Under the agreement, Iran's export to EAEU has grown 82 percent.

Since the new Iranian government stared work, it has stressed the importance of paying attention to neighboring states in order to compensate for the past losses.

In a related development, chairman of Iran-Russia joint chamber of commerce Hadi Tizhoosh Taban has said that the two countries enjoy good relations and the great market in Russia should not be ignored.

Elsewhere, a senior official at the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Farhad Parand has referred to pistachio, strawberry, peach, and pepper as the main products exported to Russia.

Also, another senior official at TPO has underlined that Russia looks positively at Iran and Iranian commodities.

Mohammad-Reza Karimzadeh said that Iranian businesspersons should take Russian standards into account to increase their exports to the country.

In his remarks, Karimzadeh announced that the Iranian Government has put cooperation with neighbors particularly Russia on agenda.

Iran's TPO is planning for following the agenda.

