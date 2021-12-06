Why and how does Iran pursue nullifying, lifting sanctions?

"Iran" newspaper published an opinion written by Masoud Barati, expert in international affairs, on Monday where he wrote that "the first phase of the seventh round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) came to an end on Friday. The Iranian delegation proposed drafts on lifting sanctions and nuclear commitments, which indicates that the Iranian side has a say, which has its roots from the Iranian government's policies and strategies.

***Negotiations for lifting of sanctions

The former Iranian administration had pursued nuclear talks during its eight years of tenure in a bid to find a way to get rid of anti-Iran sanctions; so, the then statesmen and negotiators were of the opinion that they should give concessions to the United States and embark on de-escalation policy in dealing with Washington in order to find a way out of embargo.

Such a belief led the previous Iranian administration to rely its economic programs upon the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal also officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran's Oil Ministry of that time waited for the finalization of the deal to start its development plans.

The then statesmen had a dark and gloomy view of a situation in which there was no consensus. One of the then officials said in an interview that each agreement will be better than non-agreement. They even tried to create panic over the country's economic condition to convince the Iranian people that the only way forward is an agreement with the US.

Such a policy and showing empty hands during negotiations left the Iranian negotiators with no other option than reaching an agreement.

***Negotiation after neutralizing sanctions

But in the new round of talks, the Iranians' strategy towards negotiations has changed fundamentally and they follow up the policy of neutralizing sanctions. The new approach underlines that the main path to stand against embargo is nullifying and neutralizing the sanctions, which also helps the Iranian negotiating team to have a say in Vienna talks.

To this end, the 13th administration in Tehran pursues structural reform of the country's economy as well as boost of interactions with neighboring and like-minded states. Since August that the Raisi administration has kicked off its tenure, the statesmen have had proactive presence in regional and international organizations in order to pave way for increasing economic and trade cooperation.

The shift of policies in the Iranian administration has provided the negotiating team in Vienna, Austria, with the opportunity to pursue the Iranian nuclear and economic rights, while they have upper hand concerning sanctions; so, they can prepare a situation that can lead to real and permanent lifting of embargo.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish