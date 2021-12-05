Pres. Raisi: Government vehemently working on removal of anti-Iran sanctions

He made the remarks on Sunday night during his third televised address to the nation since he took office on August 2021.

He said despite certain speculations that Iran lacks initiatives and worthy words to offer to the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensives Plan of Action, the country took part in negotiations in a powerful and dignified manner.

The President noted that the Iranian delegation also offered two scripts, namely on the nuclear activities and the need for removal of sanctions based on the JCPOA content to the meeting.

He further emphasized that two things have been at the center of efforts since the beginning of his government, namely overcoming sanctions and also the lifting of sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raisi referred to his recent presence in two international meetings in Ashgabat and Dushanbe, the capitals of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan respectively, noting that during his tenure, he had made it clear to all, both during his face-to-face contacts with foreign delegations and officials as well as telephone conversations that the will of the Islamic Republic is to expand social, political, cultural and economic relations with the world.

Regarding his presence at the Shanghai Summit, he said that his meetings with the participating leaders served to emphasize the development of Iran's relations with other countries.

However, he said, he was not satisfied with the current level of relations with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and like other participating leaders expected mutual cooperation to grow.

According to Foreign Ministry figures, Raisi said, Iran's trade with Tajikistan has tripled since his trip to Ashgabat.

He said he had asked economic activists to gear up their activities in the SCO following Iran's acceptance as a permanent member in the organization.

Regarding his visit to Turkmenistan to attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, the Iranian President said that as a result of the talks, the five-year problems between Iran and Turkmenistan including transit issue was resolved.

He added that a gas swap agreement was also signed among Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan during the visit, which he said could be a good ground for turning Iran into a regional transit hub.

Referring to Iran's high capacity, he said that thanks to the unique sea and shore capacities it enjoys, Iran can act successfully.

Iran also concluded agreements with some neighboring countries which have not been publicly announced yet, he said, adding that these contracts contain very large sums and very important measures that have been concluded with neighboring countries.

The Iranian President added that significant work has begun for the country's economic prosperity, and economic activists can be active.

Outlining the most remarkable achievements of his government during the past 100 days since his inauguration, the President stressed that 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been so far been injected across which he believed is a sign of efforts to restore the lost hope and trust of the people.

He said the most important issue is the lives of the people and that the government is seriously pursuing issues related to vaccines.

He underlined that his government is also trying to solve the people's livelihood problems and work with the people to overcome financial strife.

The government has still to take steps to fully reopen schools, universities and businesses though 100,000 closed businesses have resumed operations, President Raisi noted.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish