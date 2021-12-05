Iran stresses need for long-term cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov where the two officials discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister congratulated the Kyrgyz official on the successful holding of parliamentary elections in that country.

He also called for the establishment of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries to facilitate trade for businesspersons from both Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

Referring to transportation and transit connections between the two countries, Amirabdollahian stressed the significance of a pilot operation of a railway between Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas and Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz official, for his part, expressed hope that with the end of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, a new round of cooperation will begin between the two countries.

Masadykov also called for further cooperation on the fight against drug trafficking and exchange of views on border guarding.

