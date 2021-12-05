Pakistan daily: JCPOA talks, west must bring something logical to table

‘Dawn’ in its editorial comments on Sunday said rogue elements that are calling for abandoning the negotiations must be ignored by the world community and not allowed to sabotage peace efforts.

It added the Iranian side wants significant changes to the agreement and lifting of all sanctions. The UK, France, and Germany have adopted a more rigid position, asking Tehran to return to the original deal.

"However, it should be remembered that the latter deal was scuttled when Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018, reimposing crushing sanctions on Iran even though neutral observers were of the view that Tehran was in compliance with requirements," noted the paper.

Dawn added that the Western side has shown no great inclination to rebuild trust with Tehran, instead of addressing the latter in patronizing terms.

It said the Iranian establishment as a whole is much more suspicious of the West after the country accrued zero benefits from the nuclear deal.

"Moreover, Israel's irresponsible statements urging the West to shun negotiations with Iran are only vitiating the atmosphere and greatly hurting chances of peace,” the paper pointed out.

It said efforts to revive the deal should continue, and through it, normalize ties between Iran and the West. But it will need immense effort to dispel the distrust of the past four decades.

“Indeed, if the Europeans and Americans use threatening language, Iran will further harden its stance, ensuring that the deal and any chances of normalization are buried for the foreseeable future,” it viewed.

In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal violating the UN Security Council resolutions and international law. European countries, too, did nothing to fulfill their obligations.

