COVID-19 kills 76 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 76 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 130,200, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

3,109 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 593 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,923,316 patients out of a total of 6,134,465 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,249 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 58,094,169 Iranians have received the first dose and 48,149,791 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 1,287,811 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

