Iran won't walk back demands: deputy FM

In an interview with the Italian news agency ANSA, Bagheri Kani said that the US was the party that left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, so it was up to Washington to take the first step.

Bagheri Kani serves as Iran's top negotiator in the talks in Vienna between Iran and the remaining participants in the JCPOA for a possible return of the US and removing sanctions against Iran.

He told ANSA that the proposals offered by Iran in the talks this week were "logical and well-founded" and they could be a basis for further negotiations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, said the top negotiator, believes in the negotiations and is "optimistic" about the possible results.

However, he added, the past non-constructive behavior by the other signatories of the deal and the repeated violation of their obligations require Iran not to be naive.

Iran delivered its proposals in two drafts regarding the US sanctions against Iran and Iran's nuclear program, he said, adding that the drafts were the basis of negotiation and the other parties should give documented response to Iran's demands.

Bagher Kani had previously said that the other participants to the deal couldn't reject Iran's proposals and if they accept them, Tehran would offer its third proposal.

