Iran, Kyrgyzstan to promote regional ties

The two sides held a meeting in Tehran, according to a report of secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Sunday.

Masadykov, who has flown to Iran for a three-day visit, held talks with Shamkhani on Sunday morning.

The two reviewed the issues of international and regional cooperation.

Shamkhani, in the meeting, said "proper planning" can help deepen bilateral relations in all areas.

Then, he elaborated on Iran's technological, medical, scientific, energy, and transit capacities for cooperation.

Turning to the issue of Afghanistan, Shamkhani said that the critical situation in the region particularly in the neighboring country is due to the US wrong policies on the region and its 20-year aggression and occupation against Afghanistan.

He further underlined the importance of formation of an inclusive government with participation of all groups in Afghanistan.

For his part, the Kyrgyz official said his country is willing to widen political and economic relations with Iran.

About Afghanistan, Masadykov said that common initiatives by regional countries are needed for bringing about stability to Afghanistan.

About economic relations, the Kyrgyz official said that the two countries prioritize using southern Iranian ports for transit of goods.

Also, he called for putting on agenda the issues of security cooperation between Bishkek and Tehran and exchange of experiences in the fight against terrorism, organized crimes, and drug trafficking.

