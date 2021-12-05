Iran pioneer in cochlear implant

Masoud Motesaddi Zarandi, MD, said that cochlear implant is a vital surgery that has been performed in Iran since 28 years ago.

Zarandi said that one of the main pillars of cochlear implant is the Board of Trustees for Patients Treatments which is an NGO in Iran to save currency with the intention of supplying treatment expenditure.

The NGO has helped establish 15 cochlear implant surgery centers throughout Iran, according to Zarandi who added that the National Cochlear Implant Committee has created two subcommittees to supervise the fair distribution of imported cochlea prosthesis among the patients.

He also said that people from neighboring countries, including Iraq, the Persian Gulf states, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan travel to Iran to undergo cochlear implant because of Iran's pioneer position in the area.

