Iran-Pakistan cooperation in seas to lead to deepening of ties

Naval interactions surely indicate that the regional countries are capable of managing the region, deputy commander of Iranian Navy's first naval district in southern port of Bandar Abbas said at a ceremony Sunday on arrival of a Pakistani flotilla here.

There is no necessity for presence of extra-regional units in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman in south of Iran, Captain Qader Vazifeh said at the ceremony.

He went on to hope that Iran-Pakistan naval relations would widen.

A Pakistani flotilla consisting of three naval ships arrived at Iranian Navy's first naval district in Bandar Abbas on Sunday morning.

The flotilla will stay here for four days.

The Pakistani delegate is planned to meet with several provincial officials, attend sports and Quranic games and hold a joint war game.

