Dec 5, 2021, 12:20 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84566043
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's Araghchi, UNAMA's Knudsen meet on Afghanistan

Iran's Araghchi, UNAMA's Knudsen meet on Afghanistan

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Abbas Araghchi met on Sunday with the United Nations Secretary General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Mette Knudsen.

The two discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, security concerns, ISIS terrorism, and the future of governance in the country.

Araghchi said that Iran was supporting a regional approach to settle issues in Afghanistan, forming an all-inclusive government in Kabul, ensuring the security of the country and its borders with Iran, and attaching special importance to the situation in Afghanistan with Iranian President's appointing a special representative for the country.

He blamed the United States for the current situation in Afghanistan and said that the US presence in West Asia had nothing for the region but chaos.

Knudsen praised Iran for its role in Afghanistan and receiving Afghan refugees. She highlighted the need for continuation of the UN opinion exchange with Iran.

She also emphasized the necessity of serious consideration of basic problems in Afghanistan, given that the winter is coming.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha