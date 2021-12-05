Iran's Araghchi, UNAMA's Knudsen meet on Afghanistan

The two discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, security concerns, ISIS terrorism, and the future of governance in the country.

Araghchi said that Iran was supporting a regional approach to settle issues in Afghanistan, forming an all-inclusive government in Kabul, ensuring the security of the country and its borders with Iran, and attaching special importance to the situation in Afghanistan with Iranian President's appointing a special representative for the country.

He blamed the United States for the current situation in Afghanistan and said that the US presence in West Asia had nothing for the region but chaos.

Knudsen praised Iran for its role in Afghanistan and receiving Afghan refugees. She highlighted the need for continuation of the UN opinion exchange with Iran.

She also emphasized the necessity of serious consideration of basic problems in Afghanistan, given that the winter is coming.

