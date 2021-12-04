Pres. Raisi calls for further expansion of economic ties with Venezuela

He made the remark in phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.

He also termed Iran's ties with Venezuela as strategic and referred to the high economic potentials of both Iran and Venezuela.

The Iranian President hailed the Venezuelan people and government’s independence-seeking, justice-seeking which makes them target of global oppression system

President Raisi also referred to both countries’ high status in OPEC, arguing: Cooperation of our two countries in oil field needs to continue in a new form and we need to take longer strides in refineries and petrochemical fields.

President Maduro, too, referred to the successful holding of the Venezuelan presidential elections which was he said was accomplished despite the Imperialists’ threats.

He also emphasized need for boosting the two countries’ economic relations, arguing that the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Venezuela bore great results.

