COVID-19 kills 58 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 58 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 130,124, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

2,157 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 463 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,916,199 patients out of a total of 6,131,356 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,278 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,993,547 Iranians have received the first dose and 47,929,171 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 1,220,493 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

