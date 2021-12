Those youths can be successful in Paralympics, Rashed told Iran National Paralympic Committee while congratulating the Iranian athletes with disabilities on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3.

Referring to fourth edition of Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, Rashed said Iranian team is among the best.

Iran attended the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games on December 2-6 with 111 athletes.

1483**9417

