Iran envoy calls for enhanced cooperation with Pakistan through research

Mohammad Ali Hosseini said this during an in house meeting with officials of Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Director General ISSI Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Director CAMEA Amina Khan received the ambassador at the institute.

Ambassador Hosseini expressed his desire to translate friendly sentiments into practical cooperation and coordination through increased research and dialogue.

Ehsan Khazaii, the cultural consulate at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hamaneh Karimikia, the head of press section were also present in the occasion.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry gave a presentation on the activities of ISSI and highlighted how academic and research interaction between both sides is key to strengthening Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations.

Both sides pledged continued exchanges and collaboration in future.

