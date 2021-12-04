Dec 4, 2021, 8:38 AM
Iran, Russia stress importance of enhancing cooperation

Moscow, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russia's Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov held talks here on the necessity of expansion of relations in regional and bilateral issues.

In the meeting which was held on Friday, Jalali and Bogdanov also reviewed issues of Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria.

Then, the two politicians stressed the need to continue contacts and meetings on important regional issues between the two countries.

Bogdanov elaborated on his visit to Iran and Iraq.

The Russian representative flew to Tehran last week and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Vice-President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei.

