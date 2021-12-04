Iran, Russia stress importance of enhancing cooperation

In the meeting which was held on Friday, Jalali and Bogdanov also reviewed issues of Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria.

Then, the two politicians stressed the need to continue contacts and meetings on important regional issues between the two countries.

Bogdanov elaborated on his visit to Iran and Iraq.

The Russian representative flew to Tehran last week and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Vice-President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei.

