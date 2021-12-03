Good deal or demands beyond JCPOA?

In this round, the Iranian team focused on advancing the negotiations based on its own submitted drafts, and this issue caused the European parties present in the negotiations request a postponement of talks to get assignments from their capitals due to Iran's proposals being operational and the lack of instructions.

A noteworthy point is the European confrontation in the Vienna talks with Iran’s draft, which is designed based on creating a media hype to put pressure on the performance of the Iranian team.

At the beginning of the Vienna summit, the three European countries, headed by Enrique Mora, EU deputy foreign minister, stressed that negotiations will continue on the basis of the previous six rounds that were held in the previous government.

Iran's chief negotiator reacted to this statement. Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized that the previous texts are only drafts, not agreements.

In an attempt to carry out their psychological operations, the European countries tried to make Iran's draft in conflict with previous negotiations; however, contrary to Europe's claims that the demands of the Iranian side have not increased, the two drafts submitted by the Iranian negotiating team were based precisely on the nuclear deal and the Security Council resolution 2231.

Based upon available information, the three European countries wanted Iran to accept the extra-JCPOA commitments, but Iran's drafts prevented Europe from making these demands on behalf of the United States during the negotiations.

After the talks, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, referred to the way European teams faced Iran's drafts and stressed that "none of the European teams said that Iran's proposals have no legal basis accepted by both sides".

Europe's efforts to divert negotiations to the extra-JCPOA demands made in previous periods can be seen as a key factor in halting negotiations until next week.

Iran's insistence on its operational drafts has prompted European countries present at the talks to make the Iranian team responsible for not concluding the negotiations.

1424**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish