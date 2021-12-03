Iran, China review cinematic cooperation

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Iran-China diplomatic relations, the meeting was held at the academy of arts attended by Bahman Namvar Motlagh, the president of the academy of arts; Chang Hua, Chinese ambassador to Tehran; Majid Majidi, the head of the cinema department of the academy of arts; Josie Howo, the cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy and a group of directors and some people of culture and art.

At the beginning of the meeting, Namvar Motlagh called Iran and China as representatives of two great civilizations, and said: These two great countries of the orient have historically been very influential in the fate of humanity and the world and today, they can play this role with unity.

Regarding the principle of "common interests", he said that "we must show our nations that there are mutual interests and if this concept is not transferred, these relations will not remain stable".

Then Chang Hua, the Chinese ambassador in Tehran considered holding of the meeting as a significant, important and a great event in the history of Chinese-Iranian cinematic relations, and expressed his satisfaction with his presence among Iranian cinematographers.

The Chinese ambassador in Tehran referred to the history of joint Chinese-Iranian film activities and said that some time ago, when the second Chinese film week was held, artists from the two countries talked to each other in face-to-face and online workshops and in the same program seven selected films from Chinese cinema were introduced to Iranian audiences.

Stating that the field of Chinese and Iranian cinema has a wide potential for cooperation, Chang Hua referred to the signing of a memorandum of cinematic cooperation between the "National Cinema Administration of China" and the "Iranian Cinema Organization" this year and said that in addition to promoting the cinematic interactions of the two sides, this occasion can be considered as a step towards promoting civilized relations and mutual learning, as well as the mutual strengthening of the building of popular ties between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Majid Majidi the head of the cinema group of the academy of arts, referred to the historical and cultural commonalities of the two countries and said that "I have entered into cooperation with China since 2008 both in the fields of cinema and academia. There are very good capacities in the academic fields. Today, Iranian cinema is taught in major Chinese film universities, and this indicates the capacity for collaboration, for intellectual, theoretical and cultural exchange".

In the final part of this specialized meeting, Raed Faridzadeh, a member of the cinema group of the academy of arts; Josie Howe, cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy, and Meysam Yazdi, scientific secretary of art diplomacy, gave a speech summarizing the discussions, and the meeting ended with a discussion among the cinema experts who attended the meeting.

Also before the meeting, a session was held between the president of the academy of arts and the ambassador of China, after which Mr. Chang Hua visited the museum of selected works of the permanent members of the academy.

