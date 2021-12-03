Top diplomat urges JCPOA parties to present documented, logical answers to Iran’s proposal

Speaking to reporters, Bagheri Kani said Iran attended the Vienna talks with a new delegation consisting of experts in economic, financial and banking fields indicating Iran’s determination for entering negotiations to reach an agreement.

Iranian delegation presented its documented views on lifting illegal and cruel sanctions and the nuclear issues, he added.

Due to the fact that the other parties required consultation at their respective capitals, they suggested to stop talks for a few days, Iran's senior nuclear negotiator noted.

In response to a question regarding the European parties’ view on Iran’s proposal, Bagheri Kani said though other parties believed Iran's proposal was not compatible with their views, the fact still remains that it was compiled based on views shared by all.

He said that Iran’s suggestions were based on principles acceptable by the other party, adding that no European party claimed that Iran proposal lacks legal basis.

