UNAC calls for removing anti-Iran sanctions

In its statement, UNAC called for unconditional return of the United States to the JCPOA as signed in 2015, removal of all sanctions, stopping the threats of war, bringing pressure by the international community upon Israel to join the NPT and for its nuclear arsenal disarmament.

“The United States left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, under the pressure from Israel, when Iran was in verified total compliance with its commitments,” the statement reads.

“Iran's nuclear program has proven to be peaceful and no credible evidence has been presented which contradicts the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme,” it added.

“The economic sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its European allies is an illegal and criminal act of war on the Iranian population,” the peace-seekers said.

“It has killed thousands of innocent people, damaged and impeded critical infrastructural projects and social programmes, and inflicted incalculable suffering on Iranian society.”

“Iran and Iranians have been constantly targeted with terrorism and threatened with military attack by Israel and the US, in clear violation of the UN Charter,” UNAC stated.

“The negotiations on Iran's nuclear program has been constantly exploited by the hegemonic powers to pressure Iran to compromise its security and to surrender its rights of independence and national sovereignty,” it added.

UNAC also called on those who tend to offer their solidarity with Iran to sign the statement here: https://bit.ly/31puJ3h

