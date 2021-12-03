JCPOA joint commission commences on Friday

Speaking to IRNA, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said the latest coordination has been made with the coordinator of the Joint Commission of the IAEA Board Enrique Mora on holding the JCPOA joint commission.

Bagheri Kani commented on discussion with P4+1 over Iran’s proposal, saying Iran will review the issue in the joint commission meeting.

The joint commission meeting will be held upon European parties’ request who had requested more time to review Iran proposal.

Iran submitted its proposal in the framework of lifting cruel sanctions and the nuclear issues on Wednesday night.

Iranian delegation has declared that Tehran is determined to reach a fair agreement, which guarantees the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and economic rights.

Former US President Donald Trump violated the 2015 nuclear deal and withdrew from the finalized deal in May 2018; so, his successor Joe Biden is expected to accept implementation of the country’s commitments under the nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions in order to pave the way for returning to the JCPOA.

