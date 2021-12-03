Iran, EU hail positive atmosphere prevailing Vienna talks

During the phone call which was made on Friday, Amirabdollahian appreciated the efforts made by Borrell and his colleagues, saying Iran has joined the Vienna talks with good-will, actively and by having accessible initiatives.

He said that any negotiation or action will be aimed at lifting anti-JCPOA sanctions.

He stressed Iran’s compliance with establishing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying in addition to deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani’s negotiations, other Iranian experts are negotiating with P4+1 in the framework of a committee to end sanction and another one dealing with nuclear issues.

Despite US disloyalty and E3 inaction, Iran has attended Vienna talks with good-will, Amirabdollahian reiterated.

He went on to say that the Iranian team has clear, practical and tangible plans and initiatives for each step.

Iran believes that achieving a good agreement will be possible but it requires changing in other parties approach from threatening to mutual and result-based respect and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Borrell hailed the seriousness of the negotiating delegations from Iran, Germany, Russia, France and the UK.

He said he had urged the coordinator of the Joint Commission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board Enrique Mora to make efforts in constructive and active cooperation with Iran top negotiator and all delegations.

He called on all parties to show flexibility in remaining course of negotiations and expressed satisfaction over resumption of negotiations.

