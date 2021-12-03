Iran negotiator to resume talks with EU coordinator

According to IRNA correspondent, the European Union has not yet published any official report on Friday meeting; however, Iranian sources and foreign journalists said that they expect the meeting is going to be held before noon Friday local time.

Bagheri Kani said on Thursday that the Iranian delegation submitted its proposed text to other parties involving in the Vienna talks (the P4+1 group and the European Union). The proposed text consists of lifting anti-Iran sanctions and nuclear issues.

Addressing Iranian reporters, he expressed hope that the negotiating sides would be able to finalize the talks in the shortest period and could enter serious talks with the Iranian team.

The Iranian proposed text was discussed in different session on Thursday. The Iranian top negotiator held talks with the EU coordinator and heads of three European powers Thursday morning and afternoon. Two working groups of lifting sanctions and nuclear issue convened Thursday afternoon in the presence of Iranian experts and delegations of the P4+1 group of countries – Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany.

It is said that the European parties want to return to their capitals in order to consult the Iranian proposed text with their governments; thus, they called for holding a closing session of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Bagheri Kani expressed readiness to continue this round of talks in Vienna to reach a consensus.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish