Six varieties of Iranian dates registered by WIPO

Director General of the Industrial Property Protection of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Mehdi Mirsalehi told IRNA on Friday that six types of Iranian dates including Kabkab and Golden Zahedi from Bushehr province, Estameran from Khuzestan province, Pyaram dates from Hormozgan province, Rabbi dates from Sistan and Baluchestan province and Mazafati of Bam in Kerman province have been registered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The Iranian cabinet verified a regulation, tasking the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade to attempt to pave the way for registration of Iranian export products at the WIPO, which is under United Nations’ supervision.

According to the official, the Iranian products, which are being registered at the WIPO, include strategic and export items. The current number of Iranian products registered at the organization reach 55 products.

He urged all Iranian exporters and producers to ask for QR code from their provincial industry, mining and trade organizations to be able to achieve export initiatives.

This process will be beneficial for both producers and consumers, Mirsalehi said, noting that branding is a procedure, which can help advertise products in internal and international markets.

The quality of Iranian dates should be given utmost importance to pave the ground for maintaining traditional target markets as well as finding new purchasers around the world, he added.

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish