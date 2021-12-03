Zionist regime laboring to negatively affect Vienna talks

The talks enter fifth day, while the Zionists and some US congressmen level unfounded allegations against the Iranian nuclear program and propose excessive demands; so, the European delegations are expected to keep vigilance when it comes to destructive efforts against the first phase of the seventh round of Vienna talks.

Iran’s efforts to hold clear-cut, result-oriented and firm negotiations have been effective to nullify the Zionist regime’s sinister attempts when international bodies ruled out the Zionists’ allegations on Iranian nuclear program.

In line with their baseless accusations leveled against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities, the Zionists claimed that they are informed Tehran has started enriching uranium to 90 percent purity, but the accusation has been ruled out by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In another weird attempt, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of “nuclear blackmail” and asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to leave the Vienna talks as soon as possible and urged the American official to impose more pressures on the Islamic Republic.

It is worth mentioning that the regime who is accusing Iran of nuclear blackmail has a long history of extortion, because the world public opinion is well aware that Tel Aviv has extorted billions of dollars and ammunition from the US and other countries under the excuse of fighting against so-called anti-Semitism.

Tehran has several times underlined that atomic weapons have no place in Iranian defense doctrine and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has reiterated that nuclear bomb is forbidden and the Iranians will not acquire such a weapon.

It is not for the first time that the Iranian nuclear dossier is facing challenges when it is approaching a consensus among negotiating teams. Therefore, the West and especially the Biden administration are expected to be wise enough to foil plots against reaching an agreement to lift the anti-Iran sanctions and revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has urged delegations involved in the Vienna talks to keep vigilance and do not allow other players to affect the negotiations negatively.

