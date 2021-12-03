Reviewing Iran’s proposed texts in 4th day of Vienna talks

According to IRNA correspondent in Vienna, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held talks with Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the IAEA Board Enrique Mora and heads of three European countries’ delegations in the morning and afternoon.

Tow working groups of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues also convened on Thursday afternoon with the presence of specialized delegations of the P4+1 and Iran. They held talks on texts and suggestions prepared by the Iranian team.

Moreover, Bagheri Kani also held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, emphasizing Iran’s determination to maintain technical cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, and calling on the agency to play a positive and constructive role when it come to the Iranian nuclear program.

Following the meeting, the Iranian nuclear negotiator wrote on his Twitter account that Iran is resolute to continue having active and positive participation in the Vienna talks, and that the IAEA can play technically a positive role in this respect.

It is said that the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is going to be held on Friday to discuss Iran’s proposed texts. The European party has suggested to convene on Friday to hold talks on return of the delegations to their countries’ capitals in order to confer with their authorities on the proposed texts.

Iranian delegation has declared that Tehran is determined to reach a fair agreement, which guarantees the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and economic rights.

Former US President Donald Trump violated the 2015 nuclear deal and withdrew from the finalized deal in May 2018; so, his successor Joe Biden is expected to accept implementation of the country’s commitments under the nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions in order to pave the way for returning to the JCPOA.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish