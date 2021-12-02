Expert meetings on Iran’s proposed text begins in Vienna

The call for these meetings was announced hours ago, following the delivery of Iran's draft proposal to the other side.

In an interview with Iranian journalists, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani hoped that the parties would be able to reach a conclusion as soon as possible to enter into serious talks with Iran.

Bagheri Kani then met with the heads of delegations of the three European countries and Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the European external action service. He met with Enrique Mora, but the details of these meetings have not been released as yet.

