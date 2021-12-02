FM: Iran attending Vienna talks with serious determination, clear agenda

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday evening.

Regarding the nuclear talks in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran welcomes serious negotiations and a good agreement, and that other parties should show goodwill.

"On the one hand, US officials want to negotiate and return to JCPOA, but on the other hand, they are imposing new sanctions on Iranian individuals and institutions at the same time," Amirabdollahian added.

Amirabdollahian said that is important that these negotiations have results and that the Western parties show their seriousness and goodwill at the negotiating table.

In this conversation with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Amirabdollahian talked about bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Iranian foreign minister also congratulated Hayashi on his appointment and at the same time conveyed the greetings of the Iranian President to the high-ranking Japanese officials.

He thanked the country for its humanitarian assistance in the fight against coronavirus.

Amirabdollahian, meantime, pointed to the presence of four million Afghan refugees in Iran, and said that fortunately 2.5 million Afghan refugees have been vaccinated so far, and Iran is ready to send Japanese humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

"All countries must come to the aid of the Afghan people in this situation, and we are ready to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by air or land," he said.

Amirabdollahian also reviewed the various aspects of bilateral relations and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic to expand relations in the fields of economy, trade, humanitarian, environment and health, emphasizing: We can increase our cooperation in all fields.

