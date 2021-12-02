Dec 2, 2021, 6:54 PM
Bagheri Kani, Grossi exchange views on Iran-IAEA cooperation

Vienna, IRNA - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian team in Vienna talks, Ali Bagheri Kani said after meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi on Thursday that the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the issues discussed in the meeting with Grossi, Bagheri Kani noted that they talked about the mutual cooperation of Iran and the agency.
In reaction to the questions about whether the IAEA's report on the progress of Iran's nuclear programs was discussed, he answered "No" and added that they just discussed the future cooperation of the IAEA and Iran.

The new round of Vienna talks began last Monday, November 29, with the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the P4 + 1 countries to lift the US' illegal sanctions. Ali Bagheri is the head of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna.

The US unilaterally withdrew the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, and enhanced sanctions on Iran under its Maximum Pressure policy.

