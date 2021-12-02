IAEA chief meets with Iran top nuclear negotiator

Earlier today, the Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the IAEA Board Enrique Mora and representatives of three European countries in Vienna met and held talks Bagheri Kani.

Speaking to Iranian media in Vienna, Bagheri Kani said that today is the fourth day of negotiations in Vienna and that during the past few days, Iranian negotiators held several bilateral and multilateral meetings with the P4+1, namely France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China.

Baqeri Kani went on to say that last night Iran provided two proposed texts to the other side, one of which contains Iran's views on the removal of sanctions and the other one is on the issue of Iran's nuclear actions.

Normally, the other side reviews these proposed texts and becomes ready for serious talks and negotiations with Iran on the proposed texts, but the important point here is that these negotiations have various and numerous international implications.

He also warned the other negotiating teams not to let the approaches of the players out of the talks negatively impact the negotiations.

Also, in an interview with France 24, Grossi said that it is in Tehran's interest to show more transparency in its interaction with the Agency because if there is political will, reaching an agreement is always possible.

The IAEA is not a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka JCPOA, he said, adding that as an inspector and guarantor of the agreement, the Agency closely monitors the ongoing negotiations in Vienna.

The Vienna talks will not start from scratch, he said, noting that the talks will be based on six previous rounds of negotiations.

The JCPOA had set a limit of 3.67 percent for enrichment, but now 60 percent enrichment is being done, he pointed out.

Iran is enriching at 20 percent at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and is increasing it, he added.

Concerning his intention to visit Iran, Grossi said that if he is invited, he will go to Iran in a minute.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish