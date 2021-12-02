IAEA chief: There is no 90% enrichment in Iran

In an interview with France 24, Grossi said that it is in Tehran's interest to show more transparency in its interaction with the Agency because if there is political will, reaching an agreement is always possible.

The IAEA is not a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka JCPOA, he said, adding that as an inspector and guarantor of the agreement, the Agency closely monitors the ongoing negotiations in Vienna.

The Vienna talks will not start from scratch, he said, noting that the talks will be based on six previous rounds of negotiations.

The JCPOA had set a limit of 3.67 percent for enrichment, but now 60 percent enrichment is being done, he pointed out.

Iran is enriching at 20 percent at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and is increasing it, he added.

Concerning his intention to visit Iran, Grossi said that if he is invited, he will go to Iran in a minute.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish