Iran’s SCO membership ends western moves to isolate Tehran: Iran diplomat

Mohammad Sorkhabi was speaking at a webinar titled ‘Iran’s membership in SCO: An opportunity’ organized by the Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said acceptance of the application of the Islamic Republic of Iran for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has been an important step and will play a positive role in developing cooperation and our country's relationship with its members in all bilateral, regional, and international dimensions.

“Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as the first regional organization after the Islamic Revolution, puts new capacities at the disposal of Tehran, especially in the field of security and international cooperation,” he said.

Mohammad Sorkhabi added Iran's membership in Shanghai cooperation organization will be the practical end of the failed Iran's isolation project by some Western countries, including the United States, and as an institutional mechanism of regional convergence, will promote bilateral and multilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and individual members.

“The SCO is a multidimensional organization, including cultural, economic, political and security, and Iran's presence as a large country and a regional power, in Shanghai cooperation organization, will make the organization stronger,” he noted.

He added Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Organization is a positive development in the organization and the region, which creates a new opportunity to expand cooperation between Iran and countries in the region.

Mohammad Sorkhabi said unfortunately, for years, relations with our neighbors in our region have been sacrificed to the interests of the great colonial and expansionist powers, such as the United States, which have no interest in our development and unity, and pursue their own divisive interests among us.

“Now that we understand the dire consequences of the military and political interventions of the trans-regional powers, it is time to join hands and write the fate of our nations in our own hands. And cooperate with us on piety and goodness, and do not cooperate on sin and tyranny,” stressed the diplomat.

