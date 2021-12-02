Iran President felicitates Laos on National Day

In this message, President Raisi expressed his hope that with the efforts of the high officials of the two states, they will enjoy an increasing expansion of relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Raisi congratulated his Laotian counterpart, Thongloun Sisoulith, on the country's National Day.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Laos enjoy good relations and friendly cooperation, he added.

The President wished him and his government and nation success, dignity, and prosperity.

