COVID-19 kills 76 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 76 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,988, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

3,839 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 623 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,901,532 patients out of a total of 6,125,596 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,314 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,867,860 Iranians have received the first dose and 47,608,297 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 1,145,493 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

