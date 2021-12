He said it is based on a report provided by Iran to the agency.

The official told the press that the IAEA has already presented the result of its verification tests to member states.

According to the report, Iran has begun feeding its IR-6 centrifuges in Fordo site with hexafluoride gas to produce 20% enriched uranium and also permitted the IAEA inspectors to run their extraordinary verification tests there.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish