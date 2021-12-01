Dispute between border area dwellers resolved, managed: Spox

He was referring to some news regarding armed clashes alongside Iran’s Sistan and Afghanistan’s Nimruz provinces.

According to the official, the shooting took place on Wednesday evening following a dispute among border region dwellers, but the border guards from both sides managed to contain and control it in a peaceful manner.

The clashes erupted among a small group of farmers on a trivial issue in the town of Hirmand in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan which is neighboring Afghanistan.

Khatbizadeh said the region was quiet and clam now.

An informed source told IRNA that such tensions in Hirmand region are quite regular as errors arise when defining the zero border point which causes worries among farmers when they lose access to their fields on the other side of the border in Afghanistan.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish