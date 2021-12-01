Iran dismisses any military ties with Yemen

Khatibzadeh dismissed reports that a Saudi-led coalition's attack on Yemen and the alleged targeting of an alleged secret base belonging to Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) experts in Sana'a as "baseless".

He ruled out any military ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Yemen.

Such baseless declarations are made to deflect the nations of the region and the world's public notice from the crimes of the aggressing states, the Iranian spokesman noted.

He further pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never had a military presence in Yemen to be targeted by the aggressors.

Such baseless declarations will not change the reality of Yemen and the wrongness of the military strategy of the aggressors, he reiterated.

