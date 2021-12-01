COVID-19 kills 82 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 82 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,912, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

4,312 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 660 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,892,574 patients out of a total of 6,121,757 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,328 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,776,917 Iranians have received the first dose and 47,385,346 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 1,105,056 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

