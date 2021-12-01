21 states among Iran’s target markets for export

Deputy Chairman of Iran’s Trade Development Organization for export development Farhad Nouri made the remarks in the national seminar of “Eurasia: a bridge to global trade,” noting that the organization has prepared 10 plans for expansion of trade ties with 21 prioritized countries, and that the program will go into effect one year from now.



Referring to the share of government in economy in terms of setting laws, he argued that governments are not good traders; so, they should stop competing with private sector and play the role of a facilitator to invest in infrastructure.



Export and trade enterprises, businesses and overseas problems are three main areas of the 10 plans scheduled for four years later to double Iran’s trade indices, the official added.



As to small enterprises’ dire need for expertise in order to be able to keep export development, Nouri noted that the TPO has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide small businesses with proper education with the help of international academics.



The seminar of “Eurasia: a bridge to global trade” was held by the TOP in association with Anzali Free Zone Organization as well as chambers of commerce of Russia and Iran to pave the ground for exchange of views on facilitating and expanding trade of agricultural and food products between Iran and member states of the EAEU especially Russia.

