Syrian speaker depicts ties with Iran as deep, strong

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Sabbaq made the remarks in a meeting with an Iranian parliamentary delegation in the Syrian capital, noting that unwavering bilateral relationship between the two countries has helped the Syrian and Iranian nations to stand against different challenges and conspiracies.



The Syrian parliament speaker received Iranian lawmakers, including Head of Industries and Mines Commission of Iran’s Majlis Ezzatollah Akbari Talarposhti, Chairman of Economic Commission of the Majlis Mohammad-Reza Pour-Ebrahimi.



Sabbaq also emphasized that the two nations need to develop ties in all fields, urging for exchange of parliamentary and economic experiences in line with Syrian and Iranian interests.



Expressing gratitude for Iran’s support in the Syrian fight against terrorism, the speaker underlined that great sacrifice has been done to uproot terrorist elements in Syria, stressing that unity, cooperation and steadfastness will help the resistance movement to overcome problems.



Akbari Talarposhti, for his part, emphasized on the need for expanding mutual cooperation in industrial and economic fields, expressing Iran’s readiness to assist Syria in developing Syrian industries and bolstering imports and exports between the two friendly nations.



Pour-Ebrahimi also called for facilitating economic exchanges by parliaments of both countries, noting that revival of Syria’s economy and trade will help the country stand against cruel economic siege.



The meeting was held as part of a visit by a high-ranking Iranian delegation headed by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin.



Fatemi Amin has started his trip to Syria since Sunday to hold several meetings with Syrian officials and inaugurate an Iranian trade center and the second exhibition of Iranian products in the Arab nation. Some 164 trade and industry firms take part in the exhibition.



The Iranian minister addressed reporters that Damascus and Tehran are consulting on expansion of trade and economic exchanges, noting that Iranian companies are prepared to restart working in Syria.



Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Fatemi Amin have met in Damascus, underlining the need for increase of trade, investment and industrial ties.

1424**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish